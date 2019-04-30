Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Netanyahu to cut half billion shekels from public broadcasting - report

Early media reports claim the Prime Minister means to ask all coalition members to agree to reduce the funding of the Kan public broadcast service.

By MAARIV ONLINE
April 30, 2019 15:24
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – the elections were all about him

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – the elections were all about him. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to reduce the budget of the public broadcasting service KAN by two thirds, Maariv reported on Tuesday.

The budget currently stands at NIS 740 million and the cut, if passed, is said to be NIS 500 million. The service will be forced to fire many of its workers and close various sections.

In the past Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon prevented similar moves, yet his Kulanu party won only four Knesset seats in the last elections.

The budget of the previous broadcasting service was NIS 1 billion, Maariv reported. 


The Union of Journalists in Israel slammed Netanyahu for his repeated attempts to “hurt the public broadcasting service” and attempts to “scare reporters,” its spokesperson said.

The Union of Journalists vowed to keep on fighting for the independence of KAN and its ability to “loyally serve the public without external pressures.” 

