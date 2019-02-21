Netanyahu to go? Cofix poll reveals PM is Israeli coffee of choice

Paper cups at Cofix .
Popular coffee shop chain Cofix, known for offering patrons a cup of Joe for just a buck and three dimes, is now serving up coffee in cups that have the names of the main contenders in this year's election.
Patrons can choose from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Avi Gabbay and Naftali Bennett are among the options. So far, Netanyahu's cup has been so popular that the company ran out and now has to stencil in his name instead.
On the coffee chain's website, Gantz is presented as having the most cups under his belt, but there is still plenty of time until the April 9 election.
