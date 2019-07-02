Netanyahu admits he warned Trump about Mossad op to nab nuclear weapon files

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during his Iran news conference on April 30, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed Tuesday night that he had warned US President Donald Trump about the planned Mossad operation to nab Iran's secret nuclear weapons file even before the operation was carried out.
While it appeared clear that Trump knew beforehand about the content of Netanyahu's April 2018 speech to the world about the operation, this was the first time that anyone has said that Trump knew not only about the speech, but about the operation itself before it was ordered.
According to Netanyahu, when he told Trump about the planned operation, the US president asked, "is it dangerous?"
The crowd of intelligence agents in attendance of the prime minister's speech at an awards' ceremony, including four men and two women who led the Mossad operation in Iran, laughed when they heard this exchange with Trump.
The prime minister said he told Trump that there was significant danger, but that the potential gain made the operation worth the risk.
On Monday, Mossad Director Yossi Cohen gave a rare public speech in which he said that the operation, in which the Mossad appropriated massive amounts of Iran's secret nuclear weapons files in order to prove it has always wanted a bomb, had altered the way the entire world related to Iran and the nuclear issue.
Netanyahu said Tuesday that Trump greatly appreciated the operation afterward and that he was sure it supported the US president in exiting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and instituting his maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.
