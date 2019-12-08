The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netenyahu, Putin discuss tensions in Syria over Iranian entrenchment

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz met Sergey Lavrov in Rome earlier in the day, where the matter was also raised.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
DECEMBER 8, 2019 03:01
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Iran, Syria, and Israel's security requirements on Friday, ahead of a planned visit by Putin to Israel next month. 
The case of Naama Issachar, an Israeli citizen serving a 7.5 year jail sentence in Russia for drug possession, was also raised during the conversation.
Speaking via phone, the two leaders spoke of the continuing need to have deconfliction mechanisms in place to prevent military engagement between Russia and Israel in Syria. 
Russia backs Bashar Assad's authoritarian government in the country, and has criticised IDF airstrikes aimed at preventing Iranian entrenchment near the border with Israel. 
Israel, meanwhile, has repeatedly stated that it will not tolerate Iran's entrenchment, with the IDF saying it coordinated its aerial campaign with Moscow through the  deconfliction mechanisms. Israel has further warned that it will retaliate against any attack staged from Syria. 
Earlier in the day Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Rome where the matter was also raised. 
"I stressed the need to bring about Iran's withdrawal from Syria, and the fact that Israel will continue to work to safeguard its security interests and prevent Iran's consolidation in the country, while taking great care not to harm the Russian forces that are there," said Katz. 
The two also discussed Issachar. Katz requested the Russian authorities allow the Issachar family to visit Naama more often, and hoped that Putin would accept the requests for pardon that had been put to him. 
Speaking to Israeli media, Naama's mother, Yaffa Issachar, said: “in our conversation, I asked the foreign minister to thank the prime minister for his continued efforts to free Naama and firmly executing one of the important purposes he has to uphold as Israel’s prime minister - guaranteeing the well being of the Jewish people and the citizens of Israel who might be subject to distress because of their Jewishness or nationality.”
Putin will join French President Emmanuel Macron in Jerusalem in January, at events to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. They are expected to comprise the largest ever event with a focus on combating antisemitism.


Tags Syria Vladimir Putin Iran Syria Netanyahu Putin putin iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the pressure By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by