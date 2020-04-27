New COVID-19 test delivers results in just 45 minutes

The test, called Cepheid GeneXpert, received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month for its rapid molecular diagnostic test. The system uses laboratory equipment and systems that are already being used in Israel.

The US restricted exporting the system after it was approved by the FDA, but the Israeli company Medison was able to import it into the country through Sweden, Yisrael Hayom said.

The technology is already being used in 40 hospitals, including geriatric centers in Shoham and the Shmuel Harofeh medical center, where it is being used to rapidly diagnose people arriving or returning to the nursing homes, the report said.

The new tests have not yet replaced the conventional ones, but are being used for urgent cases. The system can examine up to 16 tests at one time, the report said.



Additionally, scientists at the Technion Institute of Technlogy are developing a home test that can rapidly detect the novel coronavirus in less than an hour, The Jerusalem Post reported last week.