New Right prefers liberal right-wing bloc over joining URP

Naftali Bennett’s New Right party prefers to establish two blocs of right wing parties to the right of the Likud over forming one big list, party candidate Col. (Res.) Matan Kahana has said.



He also asserted that the party was setting out on its new election campaign without Bennett’s former ally Ayelet Shaked, but that Shaked was welcome to join and could even be party leader if it was in the best interests of the New Right party.

Kahana’s comments come following a convention of some 160 of New Right’s senior membership, including Bennett, Wednesday night.Five parties to the right of Likud ran in the last elections, with the more socially liberal parties New Right and Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut both failing to cross the electoral threshold, meaning that some 260,000 right-wing votes were lost.Bayit Yehudi, National Union and the far-right Otzmah Yehudit ran on a joint slate called the Union of Right Wing Parties, and took five seats with 159,000 votesSpeaking to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday, Kahana said that New Right had commissioned “in-depth research” on public opinion, and that the research demonstrated that one big right-wing party would scare away both secular and religiously conservative voters.“One big right wing party to the right of Likud will decrease the size of the right-wing bloc, because if we are all together the secular [right-wing] voters will not want to vote for a very ‘hardal’ [religiously conservative] party, and the religious-conservative voters won’t want to vote for a party with secular characteristics,” he continued.“Therefore, as we understand the political map, it seems that the right thing for us to do is that there be two blocs to the right of the Likud: one of the [religiously-conservative] ‘hardali’ parties, and another bloc of the right-wing, religious, secular and liberal parties.”Asked if that meant New Right and Zehut are running together on a joint list, Kahana said “Correct.”He said however that all constellations were still “a possibility” and that nothing yet was being ruled out. And he said that New Right has not yet seriously engaged in negotiations with any party.The Post understands, however, that there have already been contacts between New Right and Zehut about the possibility of a joint run.Regarding the possible return of Shaked to New Right, Kahana said “We are starting this campaign headed by Naftali Bennett, if Ayelet wants to join then she’s welcome.”Asked if this meant Bennett had to lead the party, Kahana said that it if Shaked does return it would be possible for either her or Bennett to lead the party.“If Ayelet joins they [Bennett and Shaked] will do what’s best for the party.”

