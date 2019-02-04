New Tamuz 5 missile unveiled in Rafael's latest video

A full scale mock up of a Spike NLOS missile made by the Israeli company, Rafael Systems.
(photo credit: RHK111/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems unveiled footage of SPIKE NLOS (Tamuz 5) Precision Guided Missile firing test in a video released on Monday.
The video shows the firing of the Tamuz 5 missile to above 25 km at various target types and at a range of firing trajectories. The video also shows the launcher mounted on a light SUV.
The new missile launcher can hold eight missiles, and due to the launcher's light weight, it could be air-deployed deep in enemy territory, and mounted on any light SUV type vehicle.
"The system will be able to provide ground forces with the ability to fire accurate, low-altitude missiles against stationary and mobile targets without GPS dependence," Tzvi M. Rafael's head of the tactical weapon systems department related to the new weapon. "Rafael continues to develop the cutting edge of technology capabilities and systems which provide maneuverability, accuracy and advantage to forces in different combat environments over the enemy."
