A new app released by the Israeli pro-settler NGO Regavim will allow users to measure the proximity of their homes to the borders of the Palestinian state that is currently being proposed in US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century."For example, a resident of Kfar Saba, Haifa or Ashkelon will be able to see proximate distance of their house to different areas of the proposed Palestinian state. The maps and measures Regavim used were largely based on the "Deal of the Century" conceptual maps, which was released in late January. The app also takes into consideration the additional lands being proposed to the future Palestinian state along the border with Egypt.The new app also provides explanations of their perspective on the Trump peace plan: “On the one hand, the Peace to Prosperity plan offers an unprecedented opportunity: For the first time, the US government officially recognizes the rights of the State of Israel to Judea and Samaria, and is prepared to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Jewish communities there and over the Jordan Valley. "On the other hand, the plan contains an unprecedented threat to the safety of Israelis and to the future of the State of Israel: Recognition of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel. Join us in our call to the Knesset and the Israeli government: Sovereignty – YES! A Palestinian state – NO WAY!”The head of Regavim, Meir Deutsch, added regarding the release of the new app: “The Israeli public has not read the Peace to Prosperity plan. We have. That’s why we decided to translate the plan into an accessible visual format that illustrates to each and every Israeli what the outcomes will be – right on their personal cellphone screen."The Americans have announced that the plan is intended to serve as the starting point for negotiations, and it is crucial that when Israelis go to the polls on March 2nd, they will consider who is best suited to represent Israel’s interests in those negotiations,” added Deutsch. “To a large extent, these elections will determine the borders.” Regavim was founded in 2006 by Yehuda Eliahu and current National Union MK and Minister of Transport Bezalel Smotrich and is devoted to pursuing legal action against Palestinian and Israeli Bedouin construction that lacks Israeli permits.