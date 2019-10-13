Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By OMRI RON
October 13, 2019 20:24
New programs will help the disadvantaged find employment

The Yedidut Toronto Foundation and the Israel Association of Community Centers. (photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON)

The Yedidut Toronto Foundation and the Israel Association of Community Centers will launch programs across Israel to help with assessment, training and job placement for disadvantaged communities or those facing financial difficulties.

The program will help hundreds of women and young people improve their financial situations on an annual basis.

The initiative will operate through IACC's network of "Community Colleges," which will provide vocational and academic studies within local community centers throughout the country. This would ensure that those in need of the programs' services will not be required to travel to education and employment centers in major cities.

2020 will serve as a pilot year. Initial programs will be rolled out and evaluated in several different locations beginning in January and will then be expanded to additional places nationwide in partnership with related government programs.

This initiative will have several programs, inclucind "Career 21" and "Single Mothers Escaping Poverty."

"Career 21" focuses on integrating young people into the modern work force, educating them and giving them the tools to find work based on business and job market trends.

"Single Mothers Escaping Poverty" aims to help single mother increase their income. The single mothers are provided with professional training tailored to their needs and individual guidance. A community support network is also developed during the program and the mothers will be integrated into the workforce in positions with higher salaries and growth potential. 


