Ninth Guatemalan square commemorates 'Jerusalem as capital of Israel'

This is an initiative by the Ambassador of Israel to Guatemala Mattanya Cohen.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 27, 2019 13:53
1 minute read.
Guatemala president Jimmy Morales meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

 
The Israeli and Guatemalan relationship grew a bit stronger on Sunday as Retalhuleu became the ninth city to have a plaque or a square that recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, according to Aurora, a Spanish news source. 

This is an initiative by the Ambassador of Israel to Guatemala Mattanya Cohen. He wanted to show Guatemala Israel's appreciation after the Central American country moved their Embassy to Jerusalem, according to the report. 



Guatemala opened their embassy in Jerusalem, two days after the US moved its embassy in May 2018. 


"This is the beginning of something extraordinary," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the dedication of the new embassy on the third floor of a high-rise office building in the Malha Technological Park in Jerusalem.


Retalhuleu is a town in with some 40,000 people.

