The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

No peace amid the coronavirus

Sources at the mayor’s office confirmed that the 500 volunteers of Hitorerut have been included in the network of working teams organized by the municipality.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
MARCH 19, 2020 16:52
The Italian flag shown on the Old City walls of Jerusalem to show solidarity during the coronavirus outbreak (photo credit: ARNON BOSSANI)
The Italian flag shown on the Old City walls of Jerusalem to show solidarity during the coronavirus outbreak
(photo credit: ARNON BOSSANI)
It could have been a turning point in the bitter rivalry between Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and City Council opposition leader Ofer Berkovitch (Hitorerut). It could have been. It even maybe should have been, but unfortunately, it wasn’t.
Berkovitch phoned Lion last Saturday night and proposed that the 500 or so volunteers of Hitorerut – the large majority of whom are young people who are not considered at high-risk regarding the virus – would join the efforts of the municipality in providing answers to seniors, to those who are ill, and to individuals with special needs who so badly need help in these difficult days.
In his phone conversation with Lion, Berkovitch did not mention the possibility of having his party’s seven City Council members – who represent a large part of the secular and pluralist population of the city – join the mayor’s coalition. Nor did sources at Safra Square or inside Hitorerut expect that such an offer would be made. After all, the phone call was the first conversation between the two men since the October 2018 elections that was not just an exchange of yelling and unpleasant remarks – as has occurred at every council meeting since then.
So an enlarged coalition did not emerge, despite the drastic nature of current events. Neither man jumped on the occasion to show Jerusalemites how responsible elected officials should act in such serious circumstances. Berkovitch said by now it is obvious that Lion is not ready to admit that Hitorerut and the thousands of Jerusalemites it represents have to be taken into consideration. That might not be completely fair, at least not regarding his phone call to Lion.
Sources at the mayor’s office confirmed that the 500 volunteers of Hitorerut have been included in the network of working teams organized by the municipality. The source verified that at no point was the issue of adding Berkovitch and his list to the coalition mentioned.


Tags Jerusalem Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by