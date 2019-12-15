The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

No replacement for State Attorney Shai Nitzan

Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit are negotiating, but position could remain vacant.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 18:18
Shai Nitzan 370 (photo credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)
Shai Nitzan 370
(photo credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)
In a surprising development, no replacement will be announced for State Attorney Shai Nitzan before he steps down on Sunday night.
The Jerusalem Post spoke with spokespeople for both Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, the two main officials involved in selecting an acting replacement, and received different answers about how long the bizarre limbo situation will continue without a chief prosecutor for the nation.
However, both spokesmen confirmed that there would be no replacement announcement anytime on Sunday, and that the position might remain vacant for an undefined period.
Whereas Ohana’s spokesperson indicated that there would likely be an agreed upon replacement sometime later in the week, with a gap of only a few days without a chief prosecutor, Mandelblit’s spokesperson said that the situation could go on indefinitely until a new government is formed after the March 2 election.
In a standard situation where the Knesset is in session and there is a permanent government, the attorney-general and Ohana would usually agree on a candidate picked by a highly structured legal committee designed to prevent politicization of the process.
Yet, since the government is only transitional, there can be no selection committee and no permanent replacement, only a temporary one.
On December 2, Ohana tried to take action regarding the situation, saying he would soon appoint one of five candidates he listed as the acting state attorney.
Notably absent was Deputy State Attorney Liat Ben-Ari, who led the prosecution of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Mandelblit responded to Ohana’s announcement saying that Deputy State Attorney for Criminal Matters Shlomo Lemberger should be appointed as Nitzan’s temporary replacement.
He added that because the government was transitional and because Ohana himself is only an acting justice minister, Ohana’s right to decide on a different candidate was limited.
Following that initial public conflict between the sides, two of Ohana’s candidates removed themselves from consideration.
Besides Lemberger, the other two potential candidates are deputy chief of the Central District Attorney’s Office Orli Ben Ari-Ginzburg and Economic Crimes Division director Dan Eldad.
On December 5, both Mandelblit and Ohana again staked out negotiating positions over who will  determine Nitzan’s acting replacement.
From the Post’s conversations with the sides on Sunday, it appeared that Mandelblit’s strategy would be to say that if Ohana does not pick Lemberger, he will indefinitely delay agreeing to a replacement.
In the meantime, all six district attorneys will run their own office and any question requiring a decision above their level will be made by Mandelblit.
Mandelblit’s spokesman said that in previous extended periods without a state attorney, the prosecution was able to operate.
In contrast, Ohana had been looking to put his own stamp on the position since, in his acting capacity, he has few other authorities he can exercise.
This could pressure Ohana into eventually accepting Mandelblit’s choice.
Ohana could also try to appoint someone other then Lemberger, but Mandelblit has implied that if this occurred, he would refuse to defend the appointment when one of a number of groups inevitably challenged the appointment before the High Court of Justice.
One possible consequence of the delay is that final decisions about Shas party leader Aryeh Deri’s case, UTJ party leader Yaakov Litzman’s case, Case 3000 the Submarine Affair and other major cases could be delayed.


Tags Israel shai nitzan Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What is the situation of American Jews, if Trump needed to issue an EO? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A victory over hate By YAAKOV KATZ
From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Avi Jorisch How chutzpah and foreskins help fight multiple sclerosis By AVI JORISCH
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by