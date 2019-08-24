Nobody is around to tell Sara Netanyahu PM plane isn't hers, Kaspit says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to reporters before embarking on a trip to Ukraine with his wife, Sara, August 18, 2019. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)



“There is nobody around anymore to tell Sara Netanyahu that the plane used by the Prime Minister and the Balfur residency [of the PM] is not her private property,” reporter Ben Caspit said on Friday during a radio interview at 103 FM, Maariv reported.



While the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was filmed tossing a piece of bread given to her by her husband during an official welcoming ceremony when they landed in the Ukraine as part of an official state visit on August 18. This was the first time in 20 years an Israeli prime minister visited Ukraine and the Israeli leader and his wife were greeted in the traditional way with bread and salt.

Perhaps due to a faulty debriefing on Slavic traditions, Netanyahu tore a piece out of the festive loaf of bread and didn’t dip it in the offered salt before eating it. When he gave some to his wife she refused to taste it and threw it to the ground in an incident that was aired on television.



In Israel it was reported that Sara Netanyahu attempted to enter the cockpit of the plane to confront the pilot after he failed to respond to her greeting and was held back.



“I am saddened that out of the entire team of reporters that were on the plane not a single one stepped forward and said: “Yes, it happened,” said Caspit.



“I say the reporters are afraid, I also say the reporters are fairly fed up with the whole thing, and I also say these are mainly signs of desperation,” he said.





Caspit wrote two books about Netanyahu, the first released in 1997 and the second in 2018, he is a known criticizer of the Israeli leader, who has now surpassed the country’s founder David Ben Gurion in the amount of time he spent at the helm of leadership.

Caspit was sued in 2010 by Sara Netanyahu and in 2018 by her husband, the 2010 lawsuit ended with a settlement and an apology by Caspit. Caspit voiced the opinion Netanyahu attempted to either scare him off or keep him quiet with the 2018 lawsuit.



“I get nothing from talking about these issues,” he said on the radio, “there’s a feeling people no longer care.”



Caspit claimed the wife of the prime minister carries a great deal of weight in the decision making process, the time tables, and who is appointed to positions of power.



“Today we know it’s not only her,” he said, “there is now a supporting member in the form of her son [Yair Netanyahu].”



Legally, the immediate family of the prime minister is able to live in the official residency in the capital with no age limits. However the Netanyahu family is the only one so far to have an adult child stay there. By living in the official home of the elected leader of the country, Yair is able to allegedly enter closed meetings and speak with his father as he likes, despite not holding any official title or rank.



Caspit spoke about the upcoming re-do elections and said that “the graveyards are full of people who tried to guess what [head of Yisrael Beiteinu Avigdor] Liberman want to do.”



He suggested Liberman is “getting even with Netanyahu over a large historical saga of incidents where Netanyahu treated him badly, by promising various things…or a thousand and one things.”



He also spoke about former prime minister Ehud Barak, who was the subject of two books by him, and called him “a tragic figure.”



Barak “felt this is the end of the age of Netanyahu,” Caspit said, “and he wanted to take part in the historical moment of taking him out of the stage on which history is made.”



He predicted that if Netanyhu will be able to form a government, Barak will leave politics as he did in the past.

