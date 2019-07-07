Norwegian pop star Aurora ventures to Israel

Aurora Stavernfestivalen 2018.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Norwegian pop star Aurora will arrive in Israel for the first time on November 14 for a show at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv. Compared to international artists like Lana Del Ray, Lorde and Bjork, her songs feature various instrumentals and synthesized, rhythmic beats that act as a backdrop to lyrics about freedom, sexuality, death and dealing with personal struggles.
Aurora first gained attention in 2015 with the debut of her first EP "Running with the Wolves." She released her debut album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend in 2016, which gained over 200 million streams and sold over 500,000 copies. Aurora’s new album A Different Kind of Animal features songs exploring nature, longing and loss.
The 23-year-old singer-songwriter says she began making melodies at only 6-years-old and created the song "Runaway" at the age of 13.
Her songs have been featured in television shows including HBO series Girls, and she’s appeared at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the late night talk show circuit with Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern.
Aurora says she has already begun work on her third album but she says "no one has heard it yet, not even my manager." She has mentioned Enya, Bob Dylan, Underworld, Leonard Cohen, David Bowie and Björk as her musical influences.
