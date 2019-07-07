Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Norwegian pop star Aurora ventures to Israel

Her songs have been featured in television shows including HBO series Girls, and she’s appeared at the Coachella and in the late night talk show circuit.

By EMMA MCAVOY
July 7, 2019 17:28
1 minute read.
Norwegian pop star Aurora ventures to Israel

Aurora Stavernfestivalen 2018. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Norwegian pop star Aurora will arrive in Israel for the first time on November 14 for a show at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv. Compared to international artists like Lana Del Ray, Lorde and Bjork, her songs feature various instrumentals and synthesized, rhythmic beats that act as a backdrop to lyrics about freedom, sexuality, death and dealing with personal struggles.

Aurora first gained attention in 2015 with the debut of her first EP "Running with the Wolves." She released her debut album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend in 2016, which gained over 200 million streams and sold over 500,000 copies. Aurora’s new album A Different Kind of Animal features songs exploring nature, longing and loss.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter says she began making melodies at only 6-years-old and created the song "Runaway" at the age of 13.

Her songs have been featured in television shows including HBO series Girls, and she’s appeared at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the late night talk show circuit with Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern.

Aurora says she has already begun work on her third album but she says "no one has heard it yet, not even my manager." She has mentioned Enya, Bob Dylan, Underworld, Leonard Cohen, David Bowie and Björk as her musical influences.


Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

July 7, 2019
Man set to unseat Greek prime minister is as pro-Israel as his predecessor

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings