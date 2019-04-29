Not enough room in the Knesset for the diplomatic corps?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

For the first time, according to the Foreign Ministry’s Protocol Department, a limit has been placed on the number of ambassadors who can attend the opening session of the new Knesset on Tuesday, The Jerusalem Post has learned.



The reason is lack of space.

When first informed of this, the ministry protested, saying that it was important for ambassadors to attend and report back to their countries. However, according to a ministry source, a number of seats have been removed from the chamber for security reasons. Since it is customary to invite all former MKs – whose numbers continue to grow – there are fewer seats available for other guests.The Foreign Ministry suggested a compromise solution whereby only the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and the heads of regional diplomatic associations will be invited, so as to avoid any insult to an ambassador who does not fit into one of these two categories.This suggestion was rejected, however, and an invitation was sent out from the Knesset to all ambassadors with the explanation that seats would be available on a first-come, first-served basis – providing that they registered in advance.The Knesset spokesman said that all 70 ambassadors who registered would be allowed to attend.However, one ambassador who registered almost immediately, was told by the Foreign Ministry that he had been placed on a waiting list – and another one who sent his driver to pick up an official invitation will not be able to attend because the driver was told that the ambassador had not registered.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



