Nurse of Israel's first coronavirus fatality: 'My heart is broken'

When 88-year-old Holocaust survivor Aryeh Even was hospitalized at the newly-established coronavirus ward at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on March 19, the staff and the other patients took his case immediately at heart. On Friday, Even became the first victim of COVID-19 in Israel. Rachel Gemara, one of the nurses working in the ward, published a deeply moving tribute to his memory on her Facebook profile.“My heart is broken. On Friday night my worst fears were realized as I watch my beloved patient, Aryeh Even take his last breaths on earth. By the grace of God, two patients *angels* rush to his side. With tears in my eyes, I watch them instinctively place their hands on his eyes and recite the “Shema” prayer. They comfort him and say goodbye as his holy soul enters the gates of Heaven,” she wrote on Sunday. “You’ve touched my heart, the staff, and the patients that surrounded you. I know your life will inspire the rest of Am Yisrael as well. Go in peace, go to your resting place in peace. Look out for us from above.” Born in Israel, Gemara, 32, grew up in Toronto, Canada, and moved back to Israel when she was 19. She went straight to nursing school at Shaaree Zedek and after graduating, she started working in the oncology department, where she has been ever since.“I love it there, but because of the coronavirus outbreak they had to open a new ward and they needed staff from other departments,” she explained to The Jerusalem Post.The nurse was one of the people who volunteered for the job. It was the beginning of March and the situation in Israel as in most of the rest of the world was not clear yet.“At the time nothing had really started, we didn’t know what would happen, but we knew that we needed to be prepared for the worst case scenario,” she said.“I became a nurse because I want to help in times of crisis and seeing what was going in Italy and in different countries I felt that we were called for something greater, like in a time of war where everyone has to do their part. This is not a war where we have soldiers on the frontline, but healthcare professionals instead. I saw it as a mission,” Gemara pointed out.About a week later, the ward, called “Keter unit” from the Hebrew world from crown (corona in Latin), was up and running.“I was blown away at how quickly Shaare Zedek was able to come up with a completely new department from nothing. I saw people working through the night in order to complete its construction. People often tell me that they are impressed with my work, but I feel that I’m just a small part in an entire system working together to do it for the patients,” Gemara said.Currently the ward offers 20 beds, but it is in the process of expanding. Beds in intensive care are also available if anyone needed them, but the nurse said that nobody has so far.The staff works in shift of twelve hours, from 7 to 7. A team of three nurse and two doctors is in in the morning shift and two nurses and one doctor are there during the night. In addition, several doctors cooperate to give consultations, but they don’t go into the unit.Gemara also explained that the number of patients changes every day, but it’s generally growing, while the Health Ministry is working to move those who are in milder conditions to the make-up hospitals set in hotels so that those who need a hospital bed will be able to find it. This also means that patients who are hospitalized in their ward are increasingly in more serious conditions, because the others are transferred.The nurse highlighted that it is important for the public to know that there is no lack of hospital beds. She said that she doesn’t feel the equipment is a problem as well, including ventilators and intensive care beds.“The only thing that I personally see as a potential issue is whether there is enough staff, healthcare workers,” she pointed out. “Israel has a very good healthcare system and we have been trying to learn from other countries’ mistakes. I don’t think equipment is going to be an issue and we are very fortunate because I know that in many other nations this is not the case.”She explained that the staff at the corona ward works in a completely new way.“We really had to adapt to a new system that nobody knew before. For instance, I haven’t seen some of my patients face-to-face yet, we communicate through a video-intercom system,” she said, adding that the medical stuff really tries to minimize the in-person contact with those infected to what is absolutely necessary.In the unit, each room has two beds and cameras were installed in the common areas, except in the case of four beds for patients who require more monitoring which have cameras on them.The patients are not isolated from each other, they are allowed to be together.The assistance of the other patients was crucial for Aryeh Even.“He came in walking with a cane, a very sweet man originally from Hungary. I really connected with him right away, also because my grandparents were from there too. He was a very special person, we managed to communicate to him and all the staff and the other patients loved him a lot. The other patients knew how difficult it was for him not to have his family around and they took on the role,” Gemara explained. She highlighted how everyone worked to help him in his small needs that did not require a medical professional, like water or food, and to talk to his family on the phone.“The family was in touch with us constantly. In addition, they video-chatted with him, only because other patients could help with that. It wasn’t ideal because they weren’t with him physically, but he did have the chance to say its goodbyes through the phone,” she added.The coronavirus outbreak has hit the medical personnel hard. According to the latest update from the Health Ministry 42 professionals have been infected with the virus while over 3,000 are currently in isolation for potential contact with someone diagnosed with the disease, including over 1,600 between doctors and nurses.Gemara though explained that she is not worried of getting infected at work.“I know that my patients have the virus and when I go in, I wear my protective gear and I feel very safe. The real danger are the patients who are positive and we do not know it,” she told the Post. “This is why the quarantine is so important and we tell people to come to the hospital only if it is absolutely necessary.”At the same time, Gemara pointed out that in her daily life outside work, she has basically entered a voluntary self-isolation, to make sure that she does not get infected because if she or any other member of her team did, they could not go to work and take care of the patients any more.“The only way to really stay safe, it is to stay at home,” she highlighted.The nurse said that in her opinion the government has taken the right measures so far.“I 100% support all the restrictions and the regulations. When you look at what happened in other countries, I think Israel’s response was the right one, and I can see first-hand that it is saving lives,” she told the Post.Asked if she has something important to tell the public, she said that “I know that we have heard this message a lot, but it is essential for people to stay at home.”“We want this to be over as soon as possible. We know it is going to end, but we don’t know how quickly and it really depends on what the public does. If people are strict with the quarantine, if they maintain their social-distancing, it correlates on how much the virus is spreading. I know it’s hard, I’m a very social person, it’s hard for me not to see my friends, but this is what is helping us,” she told the Post. “Listen to the regulations, nothing is there for no reason, even what sounds extreme is important.”“We can only do our job if everyone else does theirs, which is to stay at home,” she concluded. “It saves lives.”