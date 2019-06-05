Obama sends hand-written condolence note to Rivlin

President Reuven Rivlin meets with US President Barack Obama in the Oval Office.
Among the many condolence messages from world leaders and ordinary citizens that have poured into the President's Residence since the death of his wife Nechama on Tuesday morning, was a hand written note from former US President Barack Obama stating.
"Dear President Rivlin, Michelle and I want to offer you our deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved Nechama. We recall with great fondness our visit together, and it was clear that you and I share the great blessing of having had an extraordinary partner for our journey through life.
I hope these cherished memories help ease the pain of loss for you and your family,
You are in our prayers.
Barack Obama."
