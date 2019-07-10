Ohana: I may probe investigations of police following killing of Ethiopian

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

In the aftermath of the killing of an Ethiopian-Israeli under questionable circumstances by a policeman, Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana said on Wednesday that he is weighing appointing a judge to probe whether the Police Investigations Department (PID) is whitewashing investigations of police misconduct.



For nearly two weeks the country has been rocked by protests and controversy surrounding the policeman’s shooting of 18-year-old Solomon Tekah under disputed circumstances, with supporters of Tekah saying that PID is going to ignore the evidence so it can clear the shooter.

Ohana said that the public’s loss of faith in PID goes beyond its handling of alleged police misconduct against Ethiopians and may encompass a general approach of being insufficiently ready to go after police officers.He said that he wanted to strengthen mechanisms for critiquing authorities under the justice ministry, such as PID.The acting justice minister added that he was not taking a particular side in the Tekah case or other specific cases, but argued that only through introspection could public faith in PID be restored.Ohana also said that if the Likud party leads the way to forming the next government, “something which is not an unreasonable scenario,” that he expected to keep the justice minister portfolio.There has been heavy speculation about that issue as Likud minister Yariv Levin was offered the job before Ohana, and only refused because he did not want to take a mere “acting” ministerial role.Until the next government is sworn in, Ohana’s powers are more limited by the fact that there is no fully functioning government.

