Olympic coach stands up for Israeli swimmers banned from Malaysia

Israel swimming team.
(photo credit: Israel Swimming Association))
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An Olympic swimmer from Poland said he turned down an offer to coach Malaysia’s national swimming team in part because of the country’s ban on Israeli athletes.
Malaysia had been scheduled to host the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in July, but was stripped of the meet by the International Paralympic Committee for refusing to allow Israelis to compete.
Bart Kizierowski wrote on Facebook
last week that he had declined an invitation from the Malaysia Swimming Federation “due to recent statements made by Malaysian politicians regarding [the] refusal of visas for athletes who were supposed to compete in the World Championship,” among other reasons.
He also thanked the swimming community in Malaysia for the offer, the local English-language newspaper The Star
reported. The post has since been removed.
He reportedly received hundreds of comments ranging from anti-Israel to anti-Semitic. More of the comments appear on unrelated posts on his Instagram account.
Kizierowski represented Poland at four Olympic Games in 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008. He won a bronze medals for Poland in two World Championships. He currently is coaching swimming in Spain.
Malaysia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel
. Entry to Malaysia on an Israeli passport is prohibited.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>