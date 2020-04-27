The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
One Family Fund gives a Yom hazikaron 'hug' to families of terror victims

The organization will hold a memorial ceremony online starting at 7:55 pm Israel time (12:55 pm EST) Monday, and offers a program for people to call the bereaved families.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 27, 2020 14:37
 As coronavirus drives everyone indoors for Yom Hazikaron, The One Family Fund, which works with more than 5,000 families of victims of terror, will hold a memorial ceremony online starting at 7:55 pm Israel time (12:55 pm EST) Monday. 
Most years, One Family’s moving memorial ceremony, held in the courtyard of its central Jerusalem headquarters, is overflowing with hundreds of participants. This year, the program will be broadcast on Israel’s Channel 7, the Hebrew Srugim news site, and the organization’s Facebook and Youtube pages. It will also appear Tuesday afternoon at 12 pm on Israel’s Channel 20. The ceremony will take place in Hebrew and English and will be adapted for the hearing impaired. 
Among the speakers who will tell their story: Rabbi Eitan Schnerb - the late Rina's father, who was murdered in a terror attack near Dolev in August 2019 and last Wednesday celebrated the birth of their daughter with his wife Shira; Nea Ansbacher, the late Ori's mother, who was murdered in a terror attack Ein Yael in February 2019; Ariel Imas-Yurfan, the son of the late Talia and Yitzhak Imes, who were murdered together in August 2010; Orit Mark Ettinger, daughter of the late Rabbi Mickey Mark, who was murdered in July 2016; Ricky Marsheh, sister of the late Major Gad Marsheh, who was killed in December 2000; Linoy Basson, sister of Sergeant Gal Basson, who was killed in Operation Cliff Eitan, in July 2014; Zach Ajami, the son of the late Joseph (Yossi) Ajami, who was murdered in September 2002 and Omar Kit, father of Sgt. Ofir Kit, who fell beside a fisherman in the Gaza Strip in June 2001. 
"Since Israel will be under closure and families will be unable to visit the cemeteries and memorial sites, we started another project this year, in addition to the virtual ceremony," said the association's CEO, Chantal Belzberg. "We ask that you register on our website to make a short phone call for the bereaved families, helping us hug them from afar. To participate, click here.


