May 29 2018
|
Sivan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Oren, Kashriel 'giving up' on getting Jewish Agency job

Sources in the Agency said the US Jewish leaders are pushing for four candidates.

By
May 29, 2018 14:29
1 minute read.
People hold U.S. and Israel flags as they chant during a Pro-Israel rally.

People hold U.S. and Israel flags as they chant during a Pro-Israel rally outside the Israeli consulate in New York November 19, 2012.. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky will be leaving his post by next month’s Agency Board of Governors meeting, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American Jewish leaders have still not agreed on a successor.

A search committee of Agency, World Zionist Organization, Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod officials, led by Agency board chairman Michael Siegal and WZO chairman Avraham Duvdevani, is set to meet in three weeks to decide on Sharansky’s successor, just ahead of the June 24-26 Board of Governors meeting.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Sources in the Agency said the US Jewish leaders are pushing for four candidates: Opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Deputy Minister Michael Oren, former Ambassador to the United Nations Ron Prosor or Energy, Water, and National Infrastructures Minister Yuval Steinitz.

Oren spent some three hours with Sharansky on Sunday, but they did not discuss the position. Both Oren, and Ma’ale Adumim mayor Benny Kashriel said in private conversations that they have “given up” on getting the job, because they did not believe they would receive it.

“I am no longer an official candidate,” said Kashriel, who was chosen to be the candidate of the World Likud, which received the Agency chairmanship in a WZO agreement. "The Americans don’t want me, because I am a settler.”

Ahead of the last Board of Governors meeting, Netanyahu told US Jewish leaders that he wanted to give the job to then-Jerusalem Foundation president Yohanna Arbib-Perugia. Netanyahu offered the post to Arbib-Perugia, 49, after a public outcry over all the rumored candidates for the job being men.

She responded that she would be willing to take the job, and revealed Tuesday that she has remained in touch with Netanyahu’s aides about the position.

“I am not looking for anything, but I consider it a great honor to be asked by the prime minister,” she said. “I have devoted 30 years of my life to Israel and the Jewish people. I never expected this call to come, but if Am Yisrael (the Nation of Israel) needs me, I am here.”

Sources in the Agency said Arbib-Perugia’s candidacy was opposed by US Jewish leaders, because they considered her an outsider.

“She is not the Americans' cup of tea,” said a former Agency official.


Related Content

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza May 29, 2018.
May 29, 2018
IDF strikes Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza after multiple mortar barrages

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut