Oscars organization invites four Israelis to join

Virtually everyone who is invited to join the Academy does so, and they can vote for the Oscars, as well as take part in many professional forums and events.

By
July 8, 2019 20:23
Oscars, Israeli style

Oscars, Israeli style. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organization that gives out the Academy Awards, which has promised to diversify its ranks, extended invitations on July 1 to 842 members of the film industry from 59 countries, four of whom were Israelis.

The four were documentary film director Mor Loushy, who made Censored Voices and The Oslo Diaries; cinematographer Avner Shahaf, who has worked on many Israeli and international productions including Zero Days and The Gatekeepers; and producers Osnat Handelsman-Keren and Talia Kleinhendler, whose films include Synonyms, the movie directed by Nadav Lapid that won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival this year.

