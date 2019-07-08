Oscars organization invites four Israelis to join

Oscars, Israeli style.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organization that gives out the Academy Awards, which has promised to diversify its ranks, extended invitations on July 1 to 842 members of the film industry from 59 countries, four of whom were Israelis.
The four were documentary film director Mor Loushy, who made Censored Voices and The Oslo Diaries; cinematographer Avner Shahaf, who has worked on many Israeli and international productions including Zero Days and The Gatekeepers; and producers Osnat Handelsman-Keren and Talia Kleinhendler, whose films include Synonyms, the movie directed by Nadav Lapid that won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival this year.
Virtually everyone who is invited to join the Academy does so, and they can vote for the Oscars, as well as take part in many professional forums and events.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>