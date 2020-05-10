The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Overcrowding at bus stations across Israel as trains disabled

"The trains have not returned, but overcrowding at the bus stations could become a coronavirus incubator," said a Tel Aviv resident who was at the city's main bus stop.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV  
MAY 10, 2020 17:36
Passengers wait for a bus to Tel Aviv at a crowded Jerusalem central bus station during the coronavirus crisis. May 5, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Passengers wait for a bus to Tel Aviv at a crowded Jerusalem central bus station during the coronavirus crisis. May 5, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Long lines and overcrowding were seen on Sunday morning at several of the main bus stations across the country. 
Many passengers waited a long time to get on buses and unable to keep the necessary social distancing between passenger to passenger while waiting. 
As passenger trains across the country are still not operational and are expected to be gradually renewed only on Saturday night, and with the absence of bus lines on Fridays and Saturdays, a heavy load was felt at bus stops. This, despite municipalities reinforcing some of the inter-city lines.
Among the passengers who had to huddle were many soldiers and passengers who wanted to get to work or return to their homes after the weekend. In Tel Aviv's main bus station there were "waves" of passengers who wanted to get on buses and often had to wait a long time on the docks. 
Heavy overcrowding was also reported at the central stations in Jerusalem, Afula and Haifa. Occasionally, the congestion was reminiscent of the days before the coronavirus crisis. "The trains have not returned, but overcrowding at the bus stations could become a coronavirus incubator," said a Tel Aviv resident who was at the city's main bus stop. 
 
Other travelers spoke of prolonged wait times, which caused them delays at their workplaces. "If you speak of bringing the economy back to work, you have to increase public transport and bring back the trains," said a passenger at the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem. 
"People talk about infrastructure and electrical work being done on the fast rail to Tel Aviv, but for now, there is no replacement and public transport is not functioning," said a passenger who wanted to get to Tel Aviv and had to huddle in the long line at the bus station in Jerusalem instead of boarding the currently-disabled train, which would have reached Tel Aviv in about half an hour.
Buses within the cities were also often overcrowded. "I've been waiting for the bus for half an hour," said a young man waiting at the station on Herzl Street in the center of Ramat Gan. 
Another young woman said "We are being forced to go by car again. Now there are fewer traffic jams, but what will happen when everyone returns to work?" 
Dan spokesperson Eitan Fixman noted that supplying additional buses was done under the direction and with authorization from the Department of Transportation. "We are making every effort to serve the public during these difficult days and are doing everything possible to maximize our existing resources and provide the best possible service in accordance with state guidelines." 
According to the current Health Minstry guidelines, a bus that can accommodate 50 passengers is allowed to carry only 20 passengers. "This means that for every bus that used to travel in the past regularly, under today's guidelines we would require three buses and three drivers, and no company has those resources," Pixman explained. 
"Our drivers have been work hard during a difficult period and carrying out a difficult task, and I turn to the public, if a situation arises in which you cannot board, or a bus does not stop at the station, it is not because they do not want to, but simply that drivers must not exceed 20 passengers." 
"I ask the passenger public, please do not frustrate our dear drivers, Follow the health guidelines and be patient, keep a distance, both at stations and inside the bus, Charge your bus cards in advance and help us to help you."


