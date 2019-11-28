The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benjamin Netanyahu to approve NIS 40m. budget for West Bank, Jordan Valley

Budget package aimed at providing more funding to security needs and trauma centers in the West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 21:05
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting with Yesha council heads at the Prime Minister's Office. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting with Yesha council heads at the Prime Minister's Office.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Yesha Council leaders on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Jerusalem. Following the meeting, the PMO announced that they will be approving a budget of NIS 40 million this upcoming Sunday, December 1, to budget security and rescue components in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.
“There are two stories today. First of all, we demolished the homes of the late Dvir Sorek's murderers in order to first hurt those who hurt us. Second, we continue to thicken the settlements and help them. They won't uproot us from here,” the prime minister said.
The package will include a one-time security grant of NIS 34.5 million that will be transferred as a dedicated supplementary budget within the set criteria.
Also, a budget will be allocated to boost first aid stations in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley for 5.5 NIS.
In another decision that will be approved by the ministers, a transfer of NIS 3.6 will be decided in favor of continuing the funding of trauma treatment centers in the West Bank
The PMO's Deputy Chief of Staff Ronen Peretz added that "on Sunday, the government will approve 34.5 million for the security needs of the communities in Judea and Samaria [West Bank]. In addition, NIS 5.5 million will be allocated for Magen David Adom (MDA), as well as another NIS 4 million for the trauma centers, under the framework of simple and day-to-day coping.“
The PM notes that this budget is designed "as part of keeping the lives and security of each and every one of our brothers there."
Chairman of the Yesha Council David Elhaini: "I want to thank you again. You once again have proven your loyalty, your determination and your persistence in developing the settlements in Judea and Samaria [West Bank] and the Jordan Valley. I also want to thank the PMO for helping to raise funds for security and trauma centers, and also for MDA. We trust you, we thank you for your assistance with the settlements, and [we wish to] strengthen your hands. "


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu West Bank jordan valley judea and samaria
