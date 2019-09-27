Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian killed, 63 protesters injured in March of Return protests

Among those injured, 31 were wounded from gunfire.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 27, 2019 23:14
IDF troops face Palestinian protesters over the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip on March 30, a year after they began the ‘Great March of Return’ demonstrations. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

A 20-year-old Palestinian protester was shot in his chest by IDF forces during the Friday March of Return protest near the Gaza border and died of his wounds, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported. 
 
63 Palestinian protesters were injured by IDF forces during the protests, 31 of these were injured by gunfire. 
 
Roughly 7,000 Palestinians participated in the weekly Friday protests, yet tensions remained fairly calm. 
 
The protests had been carried out weekly since March 2018. 
 
“Since the largely peaceful demonstrations started a year ago, not only did nearly 200 people die, but thousands of others have suffered injuries that will scar them forever,” said UNRWA Director of UNRWA Operations in Gaza Matthias Schmale in March. 
 
IDF spokespeople have said time and time again in the past that soldiers used riot dispersal equipment and opened fired "in accordance with standard operating procedures."
 
 Israel has also claimed in the past that it has no choice but to use deadly force at the protests to defend the frontier from militants trying to destroy the barrier and infiltrate. 



