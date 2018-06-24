Palestinian turns himself in after hitting IDF soldiers

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A Palestinian suspected of carrying out a vehicular ramming attack in the West Bank village of Husan injuring four soldiers turned himself into security forces late Saturday.



On Saturday night a moving truck driven by 21 year-old Muhammad Shihadah from Dheisheh Refugee Camp south of Bethlehem in the West Bank ran into four IDF soldiers from the HomeFront Command who were on foot patrol.





Residents of Dheisheh, where Shihahad is well known due to his moving truck which had "Abu Shihadah Moving Service" on it, said that he fled the scene and tried to turn himself into Palestinian police in Bethlehem some 2 kilometers away from the scene.While Shihahad’s brother was arrested several days ago by Israeli security forces leading to violent clashes in the village, his family denied that the incident was deliberate and maintained that it was an accident.Unconfirmed reports said that Shihahad was turned away from PA police and therefore turned himself into Israeli security officials where during the interrogation he claimed he drove into the soldiers as a result of a car accident.MK Yehuda Glick posted on his Facebook wall a statement from residents of Husan who claimed that Shihahad fled because “he was afraid that if he stayed he would have been shot by the soldiers (which would probably have happened).”“We have warned the army commanders of the dangers for the soldiers walking in middle of the local streets. The streets are dark with lots of blind bends and the drivers don't exactly stay in their lanes, so an accident like this was waiting to happen. We actually reported the problem about soldiers we saw and just missed hitting in the light of day. At night, the situation is so much worse,” read the post on Glick’s wall.According to the statement residents of Husan provided assistance to the troops immediately following the incident and called for a Palestinian ambulance.Two of the soldiers were released from Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Sunday while the other two were kept for observation.Overnight Saturday the IDF, border police officers and Shin Bet security officers arrested eight wanted Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against Israeli civilians and security personnel. All suspects have been transferred to security forces for questioning.In addition, IDF troops confiscated thousands of shekels used for terror acts from the West Bank village of Halhul as well as two pistols, three air pistols and two stun grenades in the city of Hebron and the village of Silwad.