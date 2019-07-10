Palestinian working at Ashdod school suspected of sex offenses

Israel police car (Illustrative).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A Palestinian man in his late 30's who was doing renovations at a school in Ashdod was arrested and brought in for questioning on Tuesday on suspicion of committing sex offenses and indecent acts with a minor, according to Maariv.
The man and the girl met while he was working on renovations at the school. The two went to an apartment located nearby that the suspect was also renovating and the sex offences and indecent acts occurred there.
When the suspect realized that his actions were exposed, he ran to the West Bank and was caught on Tuesday after large scale operations by Israel Police and security forces.
He was brought before a court on Wednesday and his arrest was lengthened for six extra days.
