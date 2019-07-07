Parents protest after daycare owner arrested for abuse

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Hundreds of parents took part in mass demonstrations across the country on Sunday night over the lack of regulation at daycares for newborn to three-year-old infants.





This comes following cases of child abuse by pre-school teacher Carmel Mauda in Rosh Ha'ayin in which she allegedly forced children to eat their own vomit, tied them up against chairs and hit them, among other allegations.

Mauda was arrested in June, but was only charged with child abuse on Sunday morning. She is facing no less than 18 counts of abusing 11 toddlers who attended her daycare.

On Thursday, the police released horrific videos, which showed the abuse that she had committed against the toddlers.

The 25-year-old's home, which housed the daycare center, was reportedly set on fire Sunday morning. One person was arrested in connection with the alleged arson.

Protests took place in several main centers, including opposite the government complex in Tel Aviv, as well as in Haifa, Beersheba and opposite the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Anat Dayagi, founder of Parents for Infant Care – the group organizing the demonstrations, explained that this is happening because in Israel there are no laws or regulations for kindergartens or day care centers for newborns to three year olds.

“So anyone can open up a kindergarten or a day care center and do as they like,” she told The Jerusalem Post. “They can have 30 kids and only one caregiver; there’s no sanitation regulations or safety regulations like stops on the doors or other such things. So this is why the protests are happening in Israel.”

She said that Mauda’s case was very extreme, but that this is happening on a day-to-day basis. “We keep seeing it again and again,” she added.

Dayagi lost her eight-month-old son in May 2016 because of negligence at a daycare center. She believes that, “the caregiver put him to sleep on a large pillow and ignored his cries when he rolled onto his stomach and couldn’t flip back.”

She also said that she was lied to by the caregiver after questioning her thoroughly, and was horrified when she found out that “there is no law in Israel that upholds her – or any other caregiver – to a minimum standard” for those running kindergartens for infants.

“We are protesting because we as parents we are helpless,” she said. “I use my case as an example because as a parent, I did everything that I could so this wouldn’t happen to me. I asked all the right questions… I did everything right. I was talking to the daycare and watching for two weeks, so I did everything I could.”

She said the parents are calling on the government to set up standard supervision laws, saying that they "are very important stepping stones to regulations, because Israel is lacking the standard that needs to be set in secondary legislation."

According to Parents for Infant Care, only 25% of the frameworks in which infants and toddlers are cared for are subject to supervision, and mandatory standards and background checks are not done on teachers and assistants.

Dayagi emphasized that this has to change, adding that all Western countries have laws and regulations in place.

She emphasized that “90% of brain development occurs during early childhood, and it’s also when most core personality traits and social skills are set… these children are growing up traumatized.”

Speaking to several parents in the daycare and kindergarten system, Bazy Rubin, who has two small children, said that her first experience with the system, when her eldest was five-months old, was “horrible.”

“When my eldest was 5 months old, there was no room in the regular ganim because it was the middle of the year,” she explained, “so I sent him to a private mishpachton down the block from me. It was absolutely horrible. I was a young parents with no experience and my son came home with such a hoarse throat every day, at first I thought he was ill but then I realized he was actually crying so much that he was losing his voice.”

She said she then asked the caregiver “what was going on and she said that ‘sometimes he just cries a lot, it's really too bad.’”

After speaking with friends and family, she realized that “too bad” meant he was being neglected and she removed him straight away.

“When I see what is going on I shudder at the thought,” adding that she and her husband check and double check a new gan before sending their child there.

Another parent who asked not to be named said just last week she sent her toddler to a holiday kindergarten for which parents pay extra than regular kindergarten during the year.

The mother said she’d only found out after she sent him that there were only two caregivers looking after 34 children, which is illegal.

“He wasn’t being watched properly, and he fell and hurt himself on his neck and also had a nose bleed,” she said. “He fell because one of the caregivers didn’t want to look after the children so she wasn’t watching them.

“What’s worse is that the playground where the holiday kindergarten took place was full of litter and dangerous objects and was totally in the sun,” she added, saying they had complained to the City Council who finally did something after the parents complained together.

A third parent, who is also a child carer for this age, said that this situation really scares her, adding that she has two small children in the system as well.

When she lived overseas it was mandatory for anyone dealing with children to have a criminal background check and to get a police clearance certificate.

“I’m all for such a law being passed here and they must check not only their criminal records here, but if they’re immigrants, check their records in a different country too,” she said. “Maybe some of these child carers also need mental health checks” by the government as well before they can be deemed fit to open a daycare.

The mother and childminder also chastised the government for taking so long to implement laws, especially important ones like regulations for child carers of toddlers.

“With elections coming up, it’s going to take even longer… I don’t even know what to say to help pressure the government into doing something,” she added.

The issue was also brought to the attention of the United Nations in April. It was mentioned in a report on issues in Israel by the UN’s Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Under the report’s Right to Education inquiry, it asked for answers regarding the "disturbing situation" in private kindergartens, “where conditions and services are reportedly substandard, and on the legislative or policy framework put in place to regulate them.”

In addition, the annual expenditure per pupil at the pre-primary level in Israel is ranked at 29 out of 31 countries, meaning that it is one of the lowest among OECD and partner countries, according to data from 2015 - the most recent available on the matter.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



