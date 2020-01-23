Parrots worth NIS 1 million were found in a stolen truck

Border Police officer thwarted one of the largest cases of parrot theft from a parrot farm in Migdal HaEmek, southeast of Haifa, on Sunday night. The officers inspected the truck as part of their routine and found dozens of birds estimated to be worth about NIS 1 million which were stolen shortly before hand. On Monday, Petah Tikva's Hashalom Court extended the three suspect's arrest by three days. This unusual event started with an undercover investigation, which began with intelligence that arrived to the Border Police Command. After the release of this information, they followed after the culprits on Sunday night. The culprits arrived at the parrot farm with a truck and several cars, and took dozens of expensive parrots. The officers, who had arranged for reinforcements signaled the truck and two other vehicles that were driving on Road 6 to pull over, and then arrested the three suspects. One of them is a Palestinian who stayed in Israel illegally, and the other two reside in East Jerusalem, all in their mid-20s. Right after their arrest, the owner of the parrot farm was invited to the central Border Police base, where he identified the stolen parrots and they were returned to his custody. The birds included 15 Cockatoos, two Gray parrots, and a dozen others.