The process of registering new political parties will begin on Wednesday, amid expectations that the 22nd Knesset elected on September 17 will be the first with fewer than 10 factions.



There were 11 factions in the last Knesset. But ten parties united over the past week into the Democratic Union, Joint List and United Right, which could lead to there being a record low in Knesset factions.

After more than 60 parties took forms to register for the last election, this time, the number was 42. A record 40 parties ended up running in the April 9 race.The Central Elections Committee will greet the parties registering from 11am on Wednesday to 10pm on Thursday and will assign them the letters that will go on their ballots on a first come first served basis.Parties started lining up at the Knesset on Saturday night to get their letters. The hard-line religious Zionist Noam party is first in line, followed by former MK Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party and the Arab workers party Da’am.The list of parties running includes the Pirate Party, the new Democtatorship party and the Bible Belt party of American immigrant Dennis Avi Lipkin that aims to prepare Israel for the mass immigration of Jews and Christians following the jihadist takeover of the United States.Pirate Party leader Noam Cozer told The Jerusalem Post that he will be in the Knesset in full pirate costume on Wednesday. But while he usually shows up with a shipfull of pirates, this time he might only bring his first mate.“Too many people are on vacation abroad, five of our 10 founders left the country for good and others need to stay home watching their kids,” Cozer lamented. “There is a shortage of pirates available in Israel and a surplus of politicians who are pirates but don’t realize it.”

