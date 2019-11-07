Pascale's Kitchen: Pumpkin season

Pumpkin holds a very dear place in my kitchen. Anyone who grew up eating North African cuisine knows that pumpkin can be prepared in spicy, sweet or savory dishes alike. It goes well with couscous and slow-cook stews made with garbanzo beans, and some people make jam from pumpkin, which is commonly served at Mimouna celebrations.



Pumpkin also appears often in Turkish, Egyptian and Spanish cooking, and in Sephardi tradition it is commonly served as a dessert for Rosh Hashanah either sliced or mashed, covered with syrup and dusted with cinnamon.

No matter how you prepare it, pumpkin always comes out tasty. There are a number of types of pumpkin that can be purchased in stores and markets. There are varying sizes and textures that can be used to prepare puree, soup, or as pieces baked in the oven. It’s a great food for vegetarians and vegans, too, and also appears in a variety of desserts.Pumpkin, which is part of the squash family, is usually purchased in Israel in large chunks that are wrapped in plastic wrap. It can be prepared in stews, soups, salads and sauces.In addition, there are other types of squash, such as butternut squash, which are pear-shaped and much smaller than pumpkins, which can be halved, filled and served as individual servings.Acorn squash, which is a newer addition to Israeli cuisine, is a very hard, star-shaped squash that is difficult to peel. This is easily overcome by cooking it in its entirety and then cutting it open after it’s softened. Acorn squash makes a very nice impression and is tasty when served with thyme and olive oil.Spaghetti squash, which is a little harder to come by in Israeli markets, can often be found only directly from the grower or at farmer’s markets. It received its name due to the fibrous nature of the flesh, which looks a bit like spaghetti.Pumpkin doesn’t need to be cut in any special way. It’s enough to cut it into chunks, and then bake on a tray lined with baking paper. Just season with salt, pepper and olive oil. Bake them for 30 minutes and they are ready to eat.Another way to bake pumpkin is to cut it into small cubes and roast them for 40 minutes in an oven. Let them cool and then store them in an airtight container. You can use them to garnish any salad or cooked grains, such as quinoa or barley.Makes 6-8 servings.600 gr. pumpkin, peeled and cut into big pieces3 large carrots, peeled and cut into big pieces8 cloves of garlic, crushed1 tsp. fresh ginger, crushed10 cups of water1 tsp. salt½ tsp. pepper½ tsp. ground corianderToppings:1 tsp. fresh coriander leaves1 container sour cream½ cup roasted pumpkin seedsAdd the pumpkin, carrots, garlic, ginger and water to a large pot and bring to a boil over a medium flame. Cook for 30 minutes until vegetables have softened.Add the salt, pepper, coriander and stir. Bring back to a boil and cook for 15 more minutes. Using an immersion blender, blend the soup. Cook for another 5-10 minutes over a low flame and then adjust seasoning. Serve hot. Adorn with sour cream, cilantro and roasted pumpkin seeds. You can also drizzle with a little olive oil.Level: Easy.Time: 1 hour.Status: Dairy or parve.Makes 30 round kubeh balls, or 8-10 servings.Dough:3 cups semolina1½ cups water¾ tsp. salt2 Tbsp. oilFilling:3-4 Tbsp. oil3 medium onions, chopped finely½ kg. ground beef1 tsp. salt2 tsp. baharat¾ tsp. black pepper3 celery leaves, chopped finelySoup:2 Tbsp. oil1 onion, chopped finely3 celery leaves, chopped finely1 tomato, chopped finely9 cups water2 Tbsp. tomato paste1 clove garlic, crushedJuice from ½ lemon1 tsp. salt1 tsp. sugar½ tsp. black pepper1 kg. pumpkin, cut into large piecesTo prepare the kubeh, mix all the ingredients in a large bowl and then let it sit for 15 minutes.Heat the oil in frying pan and then sauté the onion pieces until they become translucent. Then, add the ground beef and sauté for another 2-3 minutes. Remove from the flame and add the spices and celery leaves. Stir well. Form 30 meatballs.Take a bit of the kubeh mixture and flatten it as evenly as possible. Then place a meatball in the center and close the kubeh up around the meat. Roll into a ball and then place on a tray. You can get your hands wet or put a little oil on them to facilitate the process.To prepare the soup, heat oil in a large pot and then sauté the onion and celery leaves. Add the chopped tomato and then pour in the water.Add the tomato paste, garlic, lemon juice and spices.Bring to a boil and then lower flame and cook for 15 minutes. Add the kubeh balls and bring to a boil again. Add the pumpkin pieces and cook for another 25-30 minutes over a low flame. Serve hot.Level: Easy/Medium.Time: 1.5 hours.Status: Meat.You can prepare a large number of kubeh balls and freeze them. If you’re concerned that they will become stuck to each other when they freeze, you can line an ice-cube tray with plastic wrap and then place one ball in each section.Makes 12-14 muffins.2 eggs¼ cup peanut butter¼ cup honey or silan1 tsp. vanilla extract¾ cup pumpkin, cooked and mashed½ cup whole spelt flour½ tsp. baking soda1 tsp. cinnamon½ tsp. ground cloves½ tsp. nutmeg½ tsp. turmeric½ tsp. ground anise seeds2 Tbsp. walnuts, chopped coarselyServing suggestion:2 Tbsp. peanuts, walnuts and almonds, roasted and choppedAdd the eggs and peanut butter to a bowl and beat with a whisk. While whisking, add the honey or silan, vanilla and mashed pumpkin. Mix until smooth.In a separate bowl, mix the flour with the baking soda, spices and crushed nuts. While mixing, pour dry mixture into pumpkin mixture. Stir until smooth.Line a muffin tray with papers liners and then spray with oil. Fill muffin holders about ¾ and then sprinkle with crushed nuts.Bake for 15-20 minutes in an oven that has been preheated to 190° or until a toothpick comes out dry. Let cool and then sprinkle with powdered sugar.Level: Easy/Medium.Time: 30 minutes.Status: Parve.Translated by Hannah Hochner.Text and styling: Pascale Perez-Rubin

