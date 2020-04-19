People are glamming up for mundane activities to brighten up lockdown

With the coronavirus forcing people to stay home, people are turning to alternative diversions for entertainment. One trend has given rise to people dressing up in outlandish outfits simply to take out the trash, NBC reports. Costumes worn for the fad include former wedding dresses, superhero costumes and lobster costumes. The idea sprung from a Facebook group called "Bin Isolation Outing," founded by Danielle Askew, a kindergarten teacher from Australia. The group has more than 800,000 members and clocks hundreds of posts a day.
"So, Basically, the bin goes out more than us, So let's dress up for the occasion!" Askew wrote in the group. Many of those taking part have said that it is "a welcome break" from their regular lockdown routine. Other groups have begun doing similar things, after seeing the popularity of the activity take off.