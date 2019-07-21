Petah Tikva resident arrested for assaulting 15-year-old sleeping girl

Girl sleeping with a teddy bear.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Petah Tikva resident was arrested after breaking into the apartment and assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was sleeping in her bed, it was reported in Maariv.
Three days ago, the police received a report about a man who burst into an apartment on Hasedi Shimon Street in Petah Tikva through a window in one of the bedrooms in the house.
The suspect, a 29-year-old resident of the city, strangled the housekeeper, a 15-year-old girl, who was fighting him and bite him on his arm. The suspect fled the apartment and police quickly arrived at the scene and began extensive searches for the suspect.
During the search, the police discovered that the suspect had allegedly stolen the car belonging to the local newspaper. The vehicle was later found abandoned at Sirkin junction. The suspect was found that day and his detention has been extended by four days.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>