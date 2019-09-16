Tel Aviv pizza shop scores top 10 slot in world's best pizza list

Bezzo Pizza in Tel Aviv ranked seventh on Big 7 Travel's list for "The 50 Best Slices Of Pizza In The World," outranking some New York and Italian pizza shops.



Bezzo Pizza is a neighborhood boutique pizzeria known for cooking long, rectangular pizzas made with all natural cheeses and hand-made dough. The original recipe stems from Yemeni culture, adding a Middle Eastern flavor to the Italian classic in the heart of Tel Aviv.

"Their pizzas look absolutely stunning, but the key is that they are also melt in the mouth good," Big Travel 7 said. "Bezzo Pizza is up there with the best pizza slices in the world."The finalists in the competition were selected by Big 7's readers, editors and members of its social media community, in Israel and abroad.Number one on the list was a New York pizzeria, that goes by the name of L’industrie Pizzeria. Big Travel said that it was founded by Florence native Massimo Laveglia and transcends standard New York-style pizza in the way it creates its pies through an Italian scope.While not wood-fired or brick-oven, the electric-deck oven did just fine to bring L'industrie pizza to cap off the list. Other winning pizzerias hailed from Brazil, Italy and Vietnam, among others.The Big 7 list describes itself as intended to focus on the "humble pizza slice. The quick snack you can grab on the go that are served in establishments all over the world. The single slice of goodness that brings so much pleasure to us all."

