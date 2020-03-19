Police arrest protesters who cry out against Knesset shut-down



Police arrested nine people during an attempted protest near to the Knesset on Thursday. The protest included roughly 200 people who attempted to reach the Knesset by cars to protest it being shut down under Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein , but was barred from reaching its destination.



Under the Health Ministry regulations, Israelis are discouraged from gathering in groups larger than 10 people as the nation is currently struggling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, police fined people NIS 5,000 for taking part in this massive protest against the mentioned Health Ministry regulations. The instruction, known in Hebrew as the People’s Health Order, is also used to fine restaurants and bars that keep serving people.



Protesters argued that as long as people are in a car, which can contain a maximum five people, each car is its own space and ergo they were not in violation of the ministry's instructions.



Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said, “many citizens understand it is impossible to sit quietly as (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and (Knesset Speaker Yuli) Edelstein lead moves that are crushing democracy.” He also called on protesters to use digital routes to express their views and not to gather in public.



Police rejected any claim it acted due to any political interest and said they will uphold the law and the People’s Health Order.