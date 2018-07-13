Police chief: Kidnapped Arab boy is in Palestinian territories

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Kidnapped seven year-old Karim Jumhour has been taken to the Palestinian territories, Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich said Friday, for the first time revealing the whereabouts of the boy who was snatched from outside his home in the Arab town of Kalansuwa on Tuesday.



"Since the child has been abducted by the perpetrators to the Palestinian Authority, we consider the Palestinian Authority to be directly responsible for Karim's safety until he is returned safely to his family and we expect them to act to fulfill their responsibility," Alsheich said.





At this stage, he said the Israel Police and the PA are coordinating professionally in order to "enable the Palestinian police to exercise its responsibility and quickly end the suffering of the child and his family."The police have arrested four suspects whom they believe to be involved in the boy’s abduction.On Thursday the court extended the remand of all four suspects until July 19."At this stage we will not be able to detail the findings of the investigation beyond the fact that it makes it clear what happened and who is involved," Alsheich said."The interrogation of the kidnapping continues for the third day and the Israel Police will continue to operate around the clock, without delay, using the best forces and means at its disposal, in order to bring Karim Jumhur back to his family and prosecute those responsible," the police chief concluded.Alsheich held a special situation meeting late Thursday night with the Central District Police, with the participation of the Investigations Division and Intelligence Division representatives.Since Thursday night, the Shin Bet has also been assisting in the search for Jumhour.Footage of the incident released by the police shows Jumhour walking toward a white car with a family member, and the kidnappers, sitting in the front seats appear to say something to the boys. The older boy opens the door to the backseat of the car and a masked man pushes Jumhour into the white vehicle, gets in after him, and they immediately drive away. The other boy runs away back toward the house.The background for the incident, according to local reports, is a financial dispute between the boy’s family and the kidnappers.