July 19 2018
Av, 7, 5778
Police detain, interrogate Conservative rabbi for marrying people

"Iran is here" says detained rabbi about the religiously-inspired arrest.

July 19, 2018
wedding rings

Wedding rings [Illustrative]. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

 
Police in Haifa abruptly woke prominent Masorti (Conservative) leader Rabbi Dubi Haiyun at 5:30am this morning at his home in Haifa, detained him, and took him in for questioning at the local police station for performing weddings outside of the Chief Rabbinate.

Rabbi Dubi Haiyun (Courtesy Rabbi Dubi Haiyun)

Haiyun, who heads the Masorti Moriah synagogue in Haifa, has performed weddings for many years for couples wishing to marry under the auspices of the Masorti movement.

But an amendment to the Law for Marriage and Divorce passed in 2013 stipulates that an individual who conducts a wedding ceremony for a couple and fails to register it with the Chief Rabbinate is liable to a two-year jail sentence.

Thursday’s incident appears to be the first time that this law has been acted on by the police.

Haiyun posted on Facebook that he had been detained from the Haifa Police Station, explaining that he had been told the Haifa Rabbinical Court had filed a complaint agains him for conducting weddings, and called on his Facebook friends to share the post, which they did on mass.

“Iran is already here,” Haiyun declared in his Facebook post regarding the religiously inspired complaint by the Haifa Rabbinical Court and the subsequent police action.




“The morning began with banging on the door at 05:30 and two policemen summoned me for questioning,” he said.

Haiyun has performed weddings for many years in Israel, along with other Masorti and Reform rabbis, for people who want to get married through the progressive Jewish movements.

The rabbi is also scheduled to deliver a Torah lesson at the President’s Residence today on Tisha B’Av, along with other rabbis from different denominations, including Orthodox leader and dean of the Har Etzion Yeshiva Rabbi Yaakov Medan.

The Masorti Movement in Israel said in a statement to the press that it believed the incident was prompted by Haiyun’s scheduled lesson with President Reuven Rivlin to “blacken” the event and embarrass the President.

Rivlin’s office said the would not be commenting on the incident.

“It’s not pleasant to be dragged from your bed to an investigation for the sin of doing weddings in accordance with the Religion of Moses and Israel,” Haiyun said after he left the police station.

“I am not a criminal, I am not a murderer, not a law breaker. I was astonished. It’s hard for me to think of a less Jewish deed on the even of the Fast of Tisha B’Av. The police have been dragged into being a tool of the Orthodox Rabbinical Court. It’s a sad day for democracy in Israel.”

Dr. Yizhar Hess, director of the Masorti Movement in Israel, described the incident as “an outrage”, which “demonstrates that the Rabbinical Courts have been intoxicated with power.”

Quipped Hess “On the other hand, it is nice to know that the Chief Rabbinate all of a sudden recognizes Conservative marriages. We stand fully behind Rabbi Haiyun and support him. It’s hard not to wonder at the timing of the detention.”

