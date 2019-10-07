Solomon Tekah's sister makes aliyah

Following an appeal by Minister Uri Ariel of the Yamina Party to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri, the sister of police shooting victim Solomon Tekah landed in Israel along with her two children on Sunday evening. They were greeted at Ben Gurion airport by Minister Ariel, former MK Avraham Neguse and family members.



Ariel said after the landing that "after many efforts to bring her to Israel, this is definitely an emotional and joyous occasion for me and for the Tekah family."

Last July, Solomon Tekah was shot and killed by a police officer in Kiryat Haim, sparking major riots throughout the country.When Ariel came to the Shiva to console the family, he asked them about their situation and asked what he could to to help. During the conversation, Ariel first heard that Solomon's sister, Masrat Verika, was waiting on approval to make an aliyah along with her two children, Habtamo and Tadillo. Ariel went to work immediately following the Shiva on helping her cause, turning to relevant government officials for assistance."As someone who has been working for the Ethiopian Jewish community and their journey to Israel for almost 35 years, this is definitely an emotional and joyous occasion for me and for the Tekah family. It's the least we could do to ease the pain and sorrow of the family. Despite the tragic circumstances, I'm certain Masrat and her children's arrival will help the family unite and find strength. I'm hopeful that soon we will get to see the rest of the Jewish Community in Ethiopia that are waiting to make an aliyah, here in Israel," Ariel said in a statement after Verika's arrival."

