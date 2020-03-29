The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Polish composer Penderecki, who was inspired by Jerusalem, dies age 86

The world-renowned composer and conductor was hailed for such brilliant works as 'Saint Luke Passion’ and ‘The Seven Gates of Jerusalem.’

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
MARCH 29, 2020 13:55
Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki died in Krakow on Saturday at his home, he was 86 years old.
Widely regarded as one of the great musical geniuses of our time, he was famous for his Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima (1960),  St Luke Passion (1966) and his massively important work, Polish Requiem (1984).
Originally commissioned by the Solidarity movement, which was able to eventually replace the Socialist Republic of Poland with the current democratic system, Penderecki kept returning to this composition.
Inspired by the rich musical heritage of Christian sacred music, as well as Polish history and reality, he revised the work regularly until he completed the final version in 2005.  
 
When he was 80 years old, he visited Israel to conduct Polish Requiem as part of a world tour.
The Polish Requiem was, in the context of that historical moment, both a rejection of the fashion of innovative contemporary Western music and of the atheist ideals promoted by the socialist world view.       
 
Penderecki had many admirers in Israel and was asked in 1996 to compose Seven Gates of Jerusalem to honor Israel's capital.
The finished symphony was performed in Jerusalem the following year.  
 
Movie lovers from around the world heard his music on films such as the 1973 The Exorcist, the 1980 The Shining and the 1990 Wild at Heart.
Penderecki himself always spoke about his joy at being loved by the larger public and not confined to the slightly obscure realm of modern composers. 
 
Among his many awards was the Wolf Prize, given by Israel to artists and scientists who contributed to mankind.    
        


Tags Jerusalem music poland
