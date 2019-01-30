Political scientist Yaron Ezrahi dies at 78

Yaron Ezrahi, a highly influential political scientist and commentator of Israeli democracy, died Tuesday at age 78.



One of Israel’s leading liberal thinkers, Ezrahi was a political science professor emeritus at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem as well as a former senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute. He co-founded The Seventh Eye, Israel’s magazine for press criticism noted for guarding professional standards of journalism.



Ezrahi was known for his work on relations between modern science, the rise of the modern liberal democratic state and the uses of political science and authority. His books have been translated into German and Chinese.



Ezrahi was born in Tel Aviv, and completed a degree in political science and philosophy at Hebrew University in 1964, receiving his master’s degree in political science in 1966 and his PhD in political science at Harvard in 1972.



As a doctoral student, Ezrahi served as an adviser on scientific policy at the White House in 1970, and the OECD (1969-1970) upon returning from his studies to the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities in Israel (1973-1983).



In Ezrahi’s publications from the 1970s to the 1990s, he established the impact of the scientific revolution concerning the rise of the instrumental concept of politics in the modern democratic state, on its commitments to the transparency and accountability of power, the ideological neutrality of the state, deliberative public discourse and the rationality of public policy.



Ezrahi later served also as a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) from 1993-2003, during which time he co-founded The Seventh Eye.



At the IDI, Ezrahi joined a small committee of scholars headed by the former chief justice Meir Shamgar, who wrote the most recent draft of the Israeli constitution. He co-wrote the book Israel: Toward a Constitutional Democracy.