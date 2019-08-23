Politicians attack Netanyahu for leniency after West Bank terror attack

"While we are busy with Iran and the Gaza border, dear Jews are being hurt week after week in Judea and Samaria. This has to stop!" Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented Friday.



Smotrich attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that "It is time to charge a price. The Palestinian Authority which incites to terror has to be dismantled, their hope needs to be hatched and it's time to take responsibility and apply sovereignty in all Judea and Samaria areas. The bloodied voice of our brothers, sisters, children and parents cries out of the earth and this can't go on!"

"The attack in Benyamin is a slap in the face of Netanyahu's 'surrender government,' which chooses to abandon the security of Israeli citizens in favor of bribery payments to Hamas and the PA to buy quiet until the election," said Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman. "At this difficult time, my heart is with the wounded and their families and I am strengthening the IDF and security forces who are on the hunt for the terrorists."Blue and White leaders canceled an election campaign tour to Tel Aviv Hatikvah market on Friday. "This is no time for election campaigns," said former IDF Chief of Staff MK Gabi Ashkenazi."Labor-Gesher chairman Amir Peretz also attacked Netanyahu's policy, claiming that "Netanyahu's "conflict management" policy leads the country to a security cessation. When all of the PM's efforts are directed toward his political survival, he stops seeing people, obviously he has no time to worry about civilian security for everyone everywhere in Israel.""The criminal attack calls for a harsh response," Interior Minister Aryeh Deri commented.

