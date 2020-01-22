The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amar’e to play for Maccabi Tel Aviv

Former NBA All-Star and Hapoel Jerusalem alum, 37, signs with yellow-and-blue after China stint

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
JANUARY 22, 2020 22:42
AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE left Hapoel Jerusalem after last year, and played in China for three months before signing a deal this week to join injury-depleted Maccabi Tel Aviv for the rest of the season (photo credit: DANNY MARON)
AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE left Hapoel Jerusalem after last year, and played in China for three months before signing a deal this week to join injury-depleted Maccabi Tel Aviv for the rest of the season
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
Maccabi Tel Aviv signed forward Amar’e Stoudemire until the end of the 2019/20 season late Tuesday night. The six-time NBA All-Star will be able to play in both the domestic Israeli league as an Israeli as well as in the Euroleague.
Stoudemire played in a China between October and December of 2019 for the Fujian Sturgens and also suited up for Tri-State of the BIG3 basketball league and last season he featured for Hapoel Jerusalem.
“I’m very happy that we signed Amar’e and this is a player that will help us in the Israeli league and the Euroleague,” said Maccabi coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos. “I’m speechless because everyone knows his big career and his quality.”
“We signed Stoudemire now because we waited to see what would happen to Omri Casspi. The final decision for the surgery was made two or three days ago. Now that he’s out for the rest of the season we signed Amar’e.”
Acting captain Jake Cohen was content with the addition of the 37-year-old Stoudemire.
“With all the injuries we’ve had, we needed help. I’m happy that he is able to come and hopefully help us as soon as possible.”
Stoudemire, who Hebrew name is Yehoshaphat, told the official Maccabi Tel Aviv website: “I am very humble for the opportunity, happy to be in Israel, the place that I love. I have a chance to play in the highest level in Europe, which is a dream come true.”
Born on November 16, 1982 in Florida, Stoudemire bypassed college basketball to head directly to the 2002 NBA Draft where he was selected ninth overall by the Phoenix Suns. The big man was named the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year in his first season with the Suns over Chinese standout Yao Ming. In addition to Phoenix, Stoudemire played for the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat.
He averaged 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 53.7 percent from the field across 846 regular-season appearances. He also played 78 playoff games, averaging 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.
Stoudemire received Israeli citizenship in March 2019 and played for Hapoel Jerusalem in the 2016/17 season, when he won the Israeli league championship with the club, while also featuring for the Reds in the 2018/19 campaign.
He also owns small percentage of Hapoel Jerusalem, and it will be interesting to see how that is handled, with him now set to play for Jerusalem’s arch-rival, as well as the fact that Hapoel’s management spent a lot of effort to obtain Israeli citizenship for Stoudemire.
That citizenship piece was a crucial aspect of this signing for Maccabi Tel Aviv, who after the latest injury to Yovel Zoosman was left with just two Israelis on the roster in Cohen and Deni Avdija. The addition of Stoudemire makes room for American guard Aaron Jackson to also play in the local league.


