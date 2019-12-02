The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benny Gantz: We won't get to form the government of our dreams

Asked why he should serve first as prime minister in a rotation, Gantz said that Blue and White got more votes than Likud.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 2, 2019 15:17
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a faction meeting in the Knesset
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a faction meeting in the Knesset
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz reiterated on Monday that he wants to go first in a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deals with his criminal cases.
Asked why he should serve first as prime minister, Gantz said that Blue and White got more votes than Likud.
"I don't want the people of Israel to have to go through divisive, damaging and expensive elections," he told his faction in the Knesset. "In politics, you cannot receive 100%. There must be compromises. I understand that we will not form the government of our dreams, but we will not form the government of our nightmares."
Gantz said there will be compromises but not what he called "a show compromise."
He rejected the report in Monday's Israel Hayom newspaper that Netanyahu remain prime minister for five months in order to annex the Jordan Valley. He said the fate of the valley should not be connected to the political make-up of the government.
Gantz's No. 2, MK Yair Lapid, rejected the plan for Netanyahu to serve as prime minister for five months, followed by Gantz for two years and then whoever will be head of Likud completing the term.
"It's not an offer, it’s a fraud," Lapid told the faction. "Those who voted for Blue and White didn’t do it so that we’d offer a political lifeline to someone indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The only reason we don’t have a unity government is because Netanyahu doesn’t want a unity government. He wants elections."
Lapid said Netanyahu and his people were disseminating the lie that he vetoed a unity government.
"Their aim is to cause division between us, to have us argue here at home," Lapid said. "It won’t work. We’re a team. No-one is buying their lies. The only reason we don’t have a unity government is Benjamin Netanyahu."
According to the compromise plan being considered, Blue and White MKs Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon would wait to become ministers only when Netanyahu leaves office and Gantz takes over as prime minister.  Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz told his faction that his party would be willing to do the same.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman told his faction that "Likud and Blue and White are doing everything possible to bury prospects for a unity government."


