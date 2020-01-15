Blue and White MK fired for mulling offer from Likud

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz announced on Wednesday that MK Gadi Yevarkan would be removed from the party's list for considering an offer to jump ship to Likud on Wednesday, the last day for parties to submit their lists to the Central Elections Committee.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who met with Yevarkan on Wednesday afternoon, wants to bolster the Likud's support among immigrants from Ethiopia like Yevarkan. He has an extra slot available on the Likud list, because Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is not running for re-election. Yevarkan, who was Blue and White's 32nd candidate, could be promoted to 20th on the Likud list. He was also offered to join Likud after the April election, when Netanyahu needed only one MK to jump ship to be able to form a coalition.But it could be complicated for Yevarkan to jump ship, because the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Judge Neil Hendel, ruled on Wednesday that a candidate cannot tell one party that he will run with them and then run on another list. Yevarkan was recruited to Blue and White by Moshe Ya'alon as part of his right-wing Telem Party. He previously ran for Knesset with Likud.He made a name for himself on the day when he was sworn in to the Knesset, when he kissed the feet of his mother, who helped him reach Israel from Ethiopia as a small child.
Ya'alon said he had decided to remove Yevarkan from the list because "his behavior testified to his values."