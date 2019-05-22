Cancellation of 'ministers limit bill' passes first vote in Knesset

MK Miki Zohar voting in favor of his bill to cancel limitation on number of ministers.
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The bill proposed by MK Miki Zohar (Likud) to cancel the 2013 law limiting the number of ministers in a government to 18, has been approved on Wednesday by the Knesset House Committee, and will move to second and third votes in the Knesset.
The Knesset House Committee voted in favor of advancing the bill to the second and third vote in the Knesset, with eight members voting in favor and six against.
The bill, which will have to go through two more votes in the Knesset, would allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appoint as many ministers as he needs to complete the coalition negotiations and form a government.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>