Labor leader Peretz to Blue and White: Stop giving false hope

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said on Tuesday night that negotiations could begin if Netanyahu would just reiterate the same commitments he made ahead of the past two elections.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 11:04
Amir Peretz at the Maariv/Jerusalem Post election conference on September 11 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Amir Peretz at the Maariv/Jerusalem Post election conference on September 11
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Labor leader Amir Peretz called upon the leaders of Blue and White on Wednesday morning to stop saying that they are willing to negotiate a unity government with Likud by Wednesday night's deadline if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not seek immunity from prosecution.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said on Tuesday night that negotiations could begin if Netanyahu would just reiterate the same commitments he made ahead of the past two elections. Blue and White MKs have reiterated Gantz's call in morning radio interviews, including Gantz's confidant, Chili Tropper, who told Army Radio that "marathon talks" were possible all day Wednesday.
"Stop these useless contacts that amount only to a blame game for the third election," Peretz said. "The public has had its say and blames Netanyahu and [Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor] Liberman. There is no reason to accept Netanyahu's offer to remain prime minister for a number of months [in a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office.]
Peretz said he would ask all the party leaders in his camp to sign a pact not to attack each other during the election.
Any MK has until midnight Wednesday night to obtain the support of 61 MKs to form a government and avoid a third election in under a year.


