Liberman to Likud members: Stop lying to the Israeli public

Avigdor Liberman speaks at a press conference, October 22, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman related on Sunday to the attacks against him and his party for attempting to "sabotage" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts at forming a coalition.
The Likud Spokesman said earlier that "If Liberman continues to insist on bringing down the government, the Likud began to prepare for an election. At this point, a decision has not been made to dissolve the Knesset.”
"We recommended Netanyahu to President Reuven Rivlin as we promised during the elections, but we did not promise to slack and give up on our basic principles," Liberman wrote on Facebook. "At every appearance and public announcement I made during and after the elections, I said we will not make any concessions regarding the hardei draft bill."
Liberman added that "We are in favor of a right-wing government and against a haredi government!"
"There is no need to look for an ulterior motive. I appeal to my friends in the Likud: stop lying to the people of Israel by saying that Yisrael Beytenu is looking for reasons not to enter the government. Make a commitment to pass the haredi draft bill in its original version and see how everything works out. Try us," Liberman concluded.
In his Facebook post, Liberman responded to "attacks by Likud leadership on the grounds that his party is preventing the establishment of a right-wing government," as he claimed.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>