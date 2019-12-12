The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Middle Israel: What derailed the unity government?

A broad government is needed in order to do things in two fields that Netanyahu never touched during his long years in power: one is religion and state, the other constitutional reform.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 22:41
NETANYAHU NEVER wanted a broad government, even when establishing one would not have involved his personal fate, let alone these days, when it would have diluted his persona power and prevented his trial’s delay. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
NETANYAHU NEVER wanted a broad government, even when establishing one would not have involved his personal fate, let alone these days, when it would have diluted his persona power and prevented his trial’s delay.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"A politician will do anything to keep his job, even become a patriot,” observed newspaper mogul William Randolph Hurst.
With Benjamin Netanyahu it was other way around. When he returned here from MIT to fight in the Yom Kippur War, he was a patriot. Now, having led the country where it has arrived, he is an anti-patriot, one who rather than sacrifice for the state is making the state sacrifice for him.
Penning a political tragedy with its pages nailed to our backs, Netanyahu spoke patriotism while in fact he was the clandestine gynecologist performing an embryonic Knesset’s abortion, before shedding crocodile tears while playing its requiem’s first violin.
NETANYAHU’S PSEUDO-PATRIOTIC claim that a unity government is needed in order to annex the Jordan Valley crashed at takeoff when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied he and Netanyahu had discussed the idea, thus implying Washington won’t back such an annexation.
Besides being a diplomatic nonstarter, Bibi’s ploy was also a political lie. A broad government is needed in order to do things in two fields that Netanyahu never touched during his long years in power: one is religion and state, the other constitutional reform.
Change on religious-secular issues is anathema to Netanyahu because he consciously surrendered this front to ultra-Orthodoxy.
Never mind that a pressing issue like pluralism at the Western Wall is just not on his hopelessly secular mind. Much more crucially, Netanyahu did nothing about semi-Jewish Israelis’ inability to get married here, despite the fact that they were born here, served in the IDF, and speak Hebrew as a mother tongue, and despite the fact that most Israelis see them as Jews, at least as much as they see in Rabbi Ya’acov Litzman an Israeli.
This is why we need a broad government, not the Jordan Valley. Even more pressing is the judicial reform that Netanyahu is in no position to deliver.
THE WAR that Netanyahu has waged on the judiciary by accusing its judges, attorneys and investigators of having conspired to unseat him makes a broad government even more urgent than the religious-secular front.
The issue’s sensitivities cannot be exaggerated, and tackling it demands impartiality, conviction and consensus, all of which Netanyahu, in this context, cannot deliver.
As argued here previously, Israel sorely needs a constitutional convention, one that will redesign executive-judiciary relations while probing questions like what should reach the High Court of Justice’s scrutiny, who should be allowed to petition, or what majority will passing Basic Laws require.
Netanyahu cannot be part of such a process as long as he is himself a defendant in the judiciary’s courts. Considering the rhetoric with which he responded to his indictment, he is partial.
On the consensus front, Netanyahu has fashioned himself as its antithesis. By repeatedly and loudly demonizing “the Left,” he has shown that in any emotional sense and social regard he is the high priest of divisiveness, and can therefore not inspire the broad agreement that constitutional reform requires.
This is besides the role he played in amending the Nation-State Law with a narrow majority, the first time such a thing happened in Israeli legislation. That is besides that move’s provocation of the Druze minority. And that is besides Netanyahu’s toleration, not to say inspiration, of the riffraff’s attack on the military court, and on the IDF’s high command, during the Elor Azaria affair.
Finally, Netanyahu cannot deliver on this front because it’s not his passion, having only begun to discuss the judiciary when its work threatened his career. Until then, during decades in public office, the judiciary’s clout and delivery were not even on Netanyahu’s back burner, because he focused on the foreign affairs and economic issues that have always been his passion.
In short, despite his patriotic canting, Netanyahu never wanted a broad government, even when establishing one would not have involved his personal fate, let alone these days, when it would have diluted his personal power and prevented his trial’s delay.
This, then, is why the Likud’s negotiators with Blue and White never even began tackling issues other than Netanyahu’s personal fate.
Netanyahu’s claim that “Blue and White imposed on us an early election” can hardly be more duplicitous. He imposed this election – on Blue and White, on his own party, on Israeli society and on the Jewish state, all for no cause other than his personal situation, and for no reason other than his personal gain.
Netanyahu chose consciously not to follow the example of Yitzhak Rabin, who resigned in 1977 after the attorney-general’s decision to indict Rabin’s wife, Leah. Netanyahu made this cowardly choice despite the fact that the voters did not hand him a majority, and in fact gave his ticket less than one-third of their votes.
That is why this winter’s election, which is even more scandalous than last autumn’s, will be about the law, pitting the rest of Israel against the man who waged war on the judiciary while backed by a three-way anti-judicial coalition: ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers who think the ghetto is above the law, ultra-Zionists who think Greater Israel is above the law, and die-hard Likudniks who think the leader is above the law.
Fortunately, there are weak links in each of this chain’s three parts.
There are Likudniks who pride themselves on the legacy of the late Meir Shamgar, an Irgun veteran, a Supreme Court president, and a builder of the judiciary at which Netanyahu is hammering.
There are settlers who recall fondly Menachem Begin’s willing submission to, and admiration of, the judiciary, in the spirit of his quip “There are judges in Jerusalem.”
And there are rabbis who recall that bribery is anathema not only to Israeli law, but also to the Torah, which says “you shall not take bribes” for they “upset the plea of the just” (Deuteronomy 16:19).
The writer’s best-selling Mitz’ad Ha’ivelet Hayehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sfarim, 2019) is a revisionist reading of the Jewish people’s political history.
www.MiddleIsrael.net


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections unity Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Note: The immunity election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word - From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Paul Packer President Trump deserves our thanks for combating antisemitism By PAUL PACKER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by