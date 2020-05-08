The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Poll: Majority of Israel's Jews against West Bank annexation

The survey found that a quarter of the respondents (26%) support a potential annexation of the West Bank, while a plurality (40%) support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 8, 2020 05:59
Netanyahu meets with settler leaders in Gush Etzion after the US stated that settlements are not illegal on November 19, 2019. (photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
Netanyahu meets with settler leaders in Gush Etzion after the US stated that settlements are not illegal on November 19, 2019.
(photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
A majority of the Jewish population of Israel does not support the annexation of the West Bank, according to a new poll released by the organization Commanders for Israel's Security Wednesday, which was first reported by Ynet.
The poll, conducted by the organization Commanders for Israel's Security, a movement that consists of ex-senior security officials (IDF, Mossad, Shin Bet and Israel Police) who oppose the extension of Israeli sovereignty into the West Bank, utilized a sample of 1,000 people from solely the Jewish population of Israel. 
The survey found that a quarter of the respondents (26%) support a potential annexation of the West Bank, while a plurality (40%) support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and 22% favor a unilateral disengagement from the Palestinians. Only 13% of Jewish Israelis are satisfied with the current situation. 
Among Likud voters, the poll found that only a third (36%) of his party supporters back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's major election promise of annexing section of the West Bank in accordance with the Trump Administration's "Deal of the Century." Similarly, 21% of Likud voters favor a permanent two-state solution, while another 25% support a unilateral withdrawal from the West Bank. Only 18% of Likud voters are satisfied with current reality. 
On the question of the Jordan Valley, only 28% of Israel's Jewish citizens said that they are willing to jeopardize the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty in order to annex the area. Among supporters of Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, 10% said they are willing to risk a cancellation of the peace agreement, while a minority of Likud voters (41%) agree with such a move.
In response to the poll, Chairman of Commanders for Israel's Security and former Deputy Chief of Staff Matan Vilnai said that "the data shows that a significant majority in the public opposes annexation, and prefers solutions based on separation from the Palestinians," 
"Unilateral annexation, without proper preparation and without consulting professionals, could lead to a disaster for Israel and create a violent chain reaction. We, former senior security officials, urge the Israeli government to refrain from a unilateral annexation and not approve such a significant and risky move without conducting a referendum first," he added. 


