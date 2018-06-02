Poll: Public pleased with PM on Gaza

Sixty-two percent of Israelis are happy with the performance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during last week’s tensions with Gaza, and 59% are satisfied with the functioning of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, according to a Migdam poll taken for Channel 2.



Twenty-eight percent were unsatisfied with the performance of Netanyahu and Liberman, and the rest of the respondents had no opinion.





The poll found that 41% are in favor of further steps to ease the plight of Gazans; 28% back capturing the Gaza Strip and toppling Hamas; 18% prefer the status quo; and 11% had no opinion.The poll of 514 respondents representing a statistical sampling of the Israeli population was taken Thursday and has a reported margin of error of 4.4%.